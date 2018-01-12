Winter storm not anticipated to halt WRTA bus system

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Good news for those who rely on public transportation: The winter storm won’t be slowing down the WRTA system anytime soon.

The director of transportation said buses will continue to run on schedule. They’ll monitor the weather and make adjustments, as needed.

As of now, WRTA isn’t anticipating any stoppages or delays.

“They would have to close the roads down where emergency vehicles are allowed, and that’s it. That’s the only way we’ll stop altogether,” said WRTA Director of Transportation Judy Rodriguez. “If it really gets really bad, icy conditions, we might hold off at Federal Station a little bit and just sit and see what happens with it. Maybe they’ll clean it up with the ice.”

Rodriguez added that if the weather forces them to pull the bigger busses off the road, they could still send a smaller bus to get you. You would just need to call 330-744-8421.

Night services run from 7:15 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. They’ll pick back up at 5:25 a.m. Saturday.

You can check WRTA’s website, Facebook and Twitter for updates.