Winter storm update: Wintry mix changing to snow

By Published: Updated:


See the video above for the latest winter storm details.

THE LATEST ON THE WINTER STORM

A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is underway. The potential for ice accumulation through early tonight. Colder air will continue to push in, changing the wintry mix over to snow showers into this evening and tonight. Heavy snow is possible.

It is possible for 4 to 8 inches of snow across our region. Heavier snow of 8 to 12 inches is possible if the storm slips to our south and east, and 2 to 3 inches if it pushes to the north and west.

Less snow would mean more ice accumulation, which could range from a trace to a glaze of 0.25″ or more.

More: Are you prepared for this weekend’s winter storm?

THE TIMING

Through evening: Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Light ice accumulation possible. Changing from west to east to snow.

Tonight: Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet, changing to snow early. Ice accumulation of a trace to 0.25″ possible early. Heavy snow possible of 4 to 8 inches. Locally higher.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly through the early morning. Turning colder through the day.

This is a system that Storm Team 27 is watching closely. We will continue to bring you updates throughout this event as more information becomes available.

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s