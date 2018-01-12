Winter storm update: Wintry mix changing to snow



See the video above for the latest winter storm details.

THE LATEST ON THE WINTER STORM

A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is underway. The potential for ice accumulation through early tonight. Colder air will continue to push in, changing the wintry mix over to snow showers into this evening and tonight. Heavy snow is possible.

It is possible for 4 to 8 inches of snow across our region. Heavier snow of 8 to 12 inches is possible if the storm slips to our south and east, and 2 to 3 inches if it pushes to the north and west.

Less snow would mean more ice accumulation, which could range from a trace to a glaze of 0.25″ or more.

THE TIMING



Through evening: Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Light ice accumulation possible. Changing from west to east to snow.

Tonight: Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet, changing to snow early. Ice accumulation of a trace to 0.25″ possible early. Heavy snow possible of 4 to 8 inches. Locally higher.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly through the early morning. Turning colder through the day.

This is a system that Storm Team 27 is watching closely. We will continue to bring you updates throughout this event as more information becomes available.

