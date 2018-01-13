3 dead, 48 injured in bus crash near Czech capital of Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Authorities say three people have died after a bus collided with a car near the Czech capital.

Prague firefighters say a total of 48 people were injured in the accident that took place Friday near the town of Horomerice, just northwest of Prague.

Authorities say the municipal bus veered off the road and into a tree after it was hit by the car. The bus driver, the driver of the car and one bus passenger died in the crash.

The Prague rescue service says 12 teenagers were among the injured.