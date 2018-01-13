A cold day for shoveling

Youngstown, Ohio

The last of the winter storm moved out of the Valley this morning. An isolated snow shower will be possible into the afternoon, but little to no additional accumulation is expected. Watch the video above to see when the sunshine returns!

It will be a cold weekend. Today as the Valley is shoveling and plowing temperatures will be in the teens. Wind chills will be at or below zero.

