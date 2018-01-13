Champion girls rally past Newton Falls, thanks to 23-4 fourth quarter

The Golden Flashes overcame a late deficit to beat the Tigers, 42-35 Saturday

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls basketball team defeated Newton Falls, 42-35 Saturday at Newton Falls High School.

The Golden Flashes trailed nearly the entire game, after falling behind, 21-15 at halftime. After trailing by 12 entering the 4th quarter, Champion closed the game on a 23-4 run to secure the win.

Emma Gumont led the Golden Flashes with 14 points, while Allison Smith scored 10. Newton Falls was led by senior Izzy Kline, who poured in a game-high 23 points.

With the win, Champion improves to 8-1 on the season, while Newton Falls drops to 7-5 overall.

