Clearing the way, ice and wind prove challenging



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sleet turned to snow and overnight, and the snow accumulated on the roadways.

Many places across the Valley received 5 to 6 inches of snowfall.

The drive was slow-going on Saturday morning, and many side streets — and some of the main streets — weren’t completely cleared.

Crews have been out working since early Friday to clear and salt the roads, but the wind and icy roads proved challenging.

Justin Chesnic, with the Ohio Department of Transportation, said they’ll continue with their work as the snow tapers off later this morning.