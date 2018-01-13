Clearing the way, ice and wind prove challenging

Many places across the Valley received 5 to 6 inches of snowfall

By Published: Updated:
Snow-covered Interstate 680 at 4:30 a.m. Saturday
Snow-covered Interstate 680 at 4:30 a.m. Saturday


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sleet turned to snow and overnight, and the snow accumulated on the roadways.

Many places across the Valley received 5 to 6 inches of snowfall.

The drive was slow-going on Saturday morning, and many side streets — and some of the main streets — weren’t completely cleared.

Crews have been out working since early Friday to clear and salt the roads, but the wind and icy roads proved challenging.

Justin Chesnic, with the Ohio Department of Transportation, said they’ll continue with their work as the snow tapers off later this morning.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s