Cold temperatures to start your Sunday

See the video above to find out when the warm air returns.

Snow showers or flurries will end overnight as temperatures drop below zero by morning. Any additional snowfall is expected to be light. Watch for drifting snow.

Cold temperatures will last through the end of the week and continue to stick around next week.

Another storm system will bring a round of snow to the area Monday and Tuesday. Right now, the snowfall is expected to range from 1 to 2 inches with isolated spots up to 3 inches by Tuesday.

Warming up toward the end of the week and into next weekend.

