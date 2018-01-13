Girard golf dome collapses due to snow pile-up, other facilities OK

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Creekside Golf Dome in Girard collapsed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Owner Tony Latell said snow pile-up from the winter storm caused the dome to start dipping. He wanted to see if they could bring in a crane to help lift the snow off, but the dome collapsed before that could happen.

No injuries have been reported — no one was inside the dome at the time.

Latell is still waiting to see if the dome can be replaced or repaired.

Ohio Edison and Dominion Energy were on the scene, but have since left.

The Creekside Golf Dome and Sports Complex also has a banquet center and golf simulator, both of which — including the building itself — were not damaged and are still open.

The Sports Complex is located on North State Street.