Humane Society of Mercer County in desperate need of donations

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Officers at the Humane Society of Mercer County are starting the new year busier than ever.

“Currently, I have seven open cases that are going on,” said Paul Tobin.

Including one from late December. A woman locked cats in an apartment without food or water for a month. She’s facing felony charges.

“Originally told there was eight to 10 cats. When we got there to do the removal, we ended up with 19 cats total, three were deceased. All of their health conditions were deplorable enough that they all had to be put down,” Tobin said.

One of the most recent cases is about a dog named Apollo. Humane agents found him Tuesday in Farrell after he was shot six times and beaten. He was taken to the hospital.

“He was found lying in the roadway. Appeared honestly as if he may be deceased, but he’s not — multiple gunshot wounds,” said Courtney Ivan.

Thankfully, Apollo is making a speedy recovery and is in good spirits.

Tobin and Ivan say rescuing these animals is rewarding but exhausting, especially because they both work other jobs, full time.

“40 to 60 hours a week on our jobs and then we probably spend another 30 hours a week taking care of all the animals,” Tobin said.

To make matters worse, the Humane Society is strapped for cash.

A new board is wading through years of past financial mismanagement. The officers gave up their paychecks to help keep the rescue afloat.

Dollars for dogs is their plea to the community.

“We’re asking everyone in Mercer County to take $1 and donate it to the organization. If that happened and every person donated $1, we would have $114,000 in the bank,” Ivan said.

The Humane Society runs solely on community donations.

If you’d like to help out, you can do so via check or PayPal. Checks can be sent to PO BOX 1046 Hermitage, Pa 16148. Follow this link to donate to their PayPal account.

“We are able to keep functioning, which is a good thing. But if we continue to pay out $3-5,000 a month in vet bills, you know, if the donations aren’t coming in, we will be broke in a few months,” Ivan said.

If you can’t donate money, volunteers are always needed.

For questions or comments, you can reach the Humane Society of Mercer County by calling 724-981-5445 or emailing mercountyhumane1@outlook.com.