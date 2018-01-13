John Reichert Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – John Reichert, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away at 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018, in St. John XXIII Home in Hermitage, after a brief illness. He was 93.

Mr. Reichert was born May 15, 1924, in Rastadt, Ukraine, a son of Joseph and Katharina Ackerman Reichert.

He retired from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant where he worked in the blast furnace and was proud to be painted by Norman Rockwell in the “Men and Machines of Modern Steelmaking” in 1968.

He was a member of St. Anthony’s Church in Sharon.

His wife, the former Katharina Fisher, whom he married November 24, 1946, passed away January 5, 2017.

Surviving are two daughters, Erna Grzejka and her husband, John of Haymarket, Virginia and Mary Ann Shreffler of Century, Florida; two grandsons, John Grzejka and wife, Laura of Haymarket, Virginia and Bobby Shreffler and wife, Victoria of Marston Mills, Massachusetts; four great-grandsons, Christian and Nicholas, both of Haymarket, Virginia and Peyton and Landon, both of Marston Mills, Massachusetts.

Besides his wife, John was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Erika Andrak; two brothers and a sister and two sons-in-law, Nick Andrak and Robert Shreffler.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146 or to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

There are no calling hours.

Services will be private.

Interment will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.