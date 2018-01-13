Joyce Anne Bronder Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Matt Medford officiating for Joyce Anne Bronder, 67, who died Saturday morning, January 13, 2018 at her home.

She was born December 13, 1950 in Butler, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles A. and Violet Thompson Cushey and moved to Hubbard in 1974, coming from Texas.

Mrs. Bronder, a 1968 graduate of Knoch High School in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, received her diploma as a registered nurse at Butler County Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1972.

She was a registered nurse at Western Reserve Health System from 1974 – 1995.

She was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard and enjoyed crafting, quilting and sewing.

She leaves her husband, William J. Bronder, whom she married June 7, 1969; a son, Geoff (Kristina) Bronder of Diamond, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Kayla Bronder Valdez of Tooele, Utah; a brother, Charles A. Cushey, Jr.; three grandchildren, Griffen, Sophia, Rachel and one on the way.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Greg Bronder and a sister, Barbara Leonard.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the funeral services on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

