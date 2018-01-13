Kathleen M. Wedlake Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Kathleen M. Wedlake, age 63, of Arlington Drive, Pymatuning Township, Greenville, passed away Saturday evening, January 13, 2018 in St. Paul’s.

She was born in Sharon on June 28, 1954 a daughter of Della (Arbuckle) Meckler.

She was a 1972 graduate of Hubbard High School and received her medical secretary degree from Shenango Valley Commercial Institute.

She served her country in the United States Army and was a member of West Side Baptist Church in Sharpsville.

On July 11, 1981, Kathleen married David H. Wedlake, he passed away October 1, 2016.

Kathie enjoyed painting ceramics, puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters, Kelly Sharp and her fiancé, Tim Ketchum of Rome, Ohio, Diana Linton and her companion, Bryan Stafford of Hermitage and Kristina Kidd and her husband, Jermey of Sandy Lake; a sister, Nancy Beck and her husband, John of Mercer; three brothers, George Meckler of hubbard, Ohio, Joseph Meckler of Florida and Mont Meckler; a sister-in-law, Ginger Meckler and four grandchildren, Bryana Linton, Dayna Jancsar, Ethan Kidd and Paige Kidd.

She was preceded in death by her mother; husband and a brother, Ralph Meckler.

Calling hours will be from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 1245 Park Avenue, Meadville, Pennsylvania 16335 or West Side Baptist Church, 17 East Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150.