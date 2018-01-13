Kenneth L. Darnell Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Kenneth L. Darnell, 70, of Leavittsburg, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 13, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 25, 1947, in Marlinton, West Virginia, the son of Madeline Darnell Gaydosh.

Ken worked in maintenance and drove truck for the Warren Township Road Department for 33 years, retiring in 2011.

He married the former Nancy J. Ritter on January 20, 1964. They shared almost 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Besides his wife, Ken is survived by four children, Beverly (John) Allen and Monica (John) Kocher, both of Warren, Holly Collins of Austintown and Kristi Owens of Warren. He also leaves behind a brother, Ivan Devor; a sister, Brenda Devor; three stepbrothers, Bobby, Gary and Paul Gaydosh; eleven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his step parents, Cecil and Mary Lantz, who raised him; a son, Kenneth L. Darnell, Jr. and three grandchildren, Johnathan Allen and Jenna and Alec Darnell.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Ken will be laid to rest in Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township.

Arrangements for Mr. Darnell are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.