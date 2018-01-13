Lea Joy Brown Obituary

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Lea J. Brown, 87, a long time resident of Pulaski Township, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

Lea was born on May 29, 1930 in Mantua, Ohio, the third oldest child of Virgil and Alice Harner.

Lea had four children with significant others noted in parenthesis, Ruth Walters Brown (Ed) residing in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Joy Cookson of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Dave Walters (Kathy) residing in Havelock North Carolina and Karen Walters (Michael) of Chicago Illinois.

She received formal training at Trevecca College of Nashville, Tennessee and Houghton College of Houghton, New York earning her degree in education.

Lea’s life was based on her deep-rooted faith in Jesus. Church involvement was very important and she loved teaching and gardening.

Lea is survived by her sister, Carol; her four children, Ruth (Ed), Joy, Dave (Kathy) and Karen (Michael); two grandchildren, David and Katie. She is also survived by four stepchildren specifically, Richard (Bridget) Brown of Columbus, Ohio, Jim Brown (Mary Jo) of Milan, Ohio, Sally Ludwig of Atlanta, Georgia and Linda (Bruce) Goepfert of Orlando, Florida and stepgrandchildren, Elizabeth Brown, Kelly Brown, Jamie Brown, Robert Ludwig, Kenneth Ludwig, Jenny Ludwig, Alex Sapp, Alec Sapp, Linda Sapp, Steven Brown and Maggie Brown.

She was predeceased by her parents, Virgil and Alice; her brother, Robert; her sister, Katherine; her first husband, Delmar; her second husband, Richard and stepdaughter, Elizabeth Brown.

Visitation will be held at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road North East, Warren, Ohio 44483 on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A celebration of Lea’s life will be held also on Tuesday, January 16 at 11:00 a.m. also at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home with Reverend David Black officiating.

Interment will be held directly after Lea’s celebration of life at the Parkman Overlook Cemetery, 18145 Tavern Road, Burton, Ohio 44062.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army or American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.