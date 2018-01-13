One killed in officer-involved shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting on the far-east side of Columbus.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Comstock Drive and Lisbon Drive.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:23pm.

According to Columbus police, two plain-clothes officers were looking for a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery. They found the suspect inside a car and approached in order to take him into custody.

At some point during the encounter, police said officers fired — striking the suspect.

Police said a gun was recovered near the vehicle.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

According to Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge Vice President Jeff Simpson:

Plain Clothes Officers assigned to the Violent Crime Working Group were tasked to bring violent felons to justice. The encountered the suspect who did have a felony warrant for his arrest and was armed. The suspects actions dictated the police officers actions on how he would be taken into custody. Unfortunately, shots were fired and the officers did what was needed to keep the community and the citizens safe.

