Pa. officials remove medical pot registry from police computers

It means it's less likely someone's participation in the program will be flagged during gun-purchase background checks

By MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Published:
(Nexstar Media)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania regulators are no longer making a new medical marijuana registry available on the state’s computer system for law enforcement.

The Health Department said Friday that when police need to verify that someone is in the program, they’ll now have to rely on patients’ medical marijuana ID cards.

More than 10,000 people have signed up for medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and the first dispensaries are expected to begin sales next month.

Taking the registry off JNET means it’s less likely someone’s participation in the medical marijuana program will be flagged during federal gun-purchase background checks.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, and those who use it aren’t legally able to possess guns or ammunition.

Some 38,000 law enforcement and public safety officials in the state use JNET.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s