Pa. officials remove medical pot registry from police computers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania regulators are no longer making a new medical marijuana registry available on the state’s computer system for law enforcement.

The Health Department said Friday that when police need to verify that someone is in the program, they’ll now have to rely on patients’ medical marijuana ID cards.

More than 10,000 people have signed up for medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and the first dispensaries are expected to begin sales next month.

Taking the registry off JNET means it’s less likely someone’s participation in the medical marijuana program will be flagged during federal gun-purchase background checks.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, and those who use it aren’t legally able to possess guns or ammunition.

Some 38,000 law enforcement and public safety officials in the state use JNET.

