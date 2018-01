OIL CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid travel to the downtown Meadville area because of flooding that has closed or restricted some state roads and city streets.

Signs are currently being placed to alert motorists of traffic congestion and delays.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads.

Flowing water can wash a vehicle off a roadway.