People from around the Valley deal with the winter storm’s aftermath



(WKBN) – Places in our viewing area got anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow overnight — add that snow to the ice that already covered the roads, and you have a driving problem.

So, people living in both Mahoning and Columbiana counties faced two issues Saturday morning: bad roads and cleaning up the snow.

Luckily, no one was in the backseat of an SUV in Austintown, where the driver says he hit a patch of ice near Raccoon and Burgett roads, slamming into a Mahoning County Engineer truck’s plow. No one was hurt.

“My four-wheel drive was on and I tried to come down around the corner and my breaks locked up, and I slid right into his lane. So, I turned the wheel all the way, tried to kick it around before I hit the plow, and it just didn’t work. It’s too icy,” said Tracy McNelly, of Jackson.

Another driver lost control on Route 62 in Canfield, finally coming to a stop on the side of the road.

Further south, in downtown Columbiana, the roads were wet but clear. Plow drivers in the city were able to push most of the snow to the side of the streets.

However, people driving through Salem moved a little slower than usual, with some roads still covered by snow.

“I’m just trying to get traction on my front-wheel drive. With no four-wheel drive, it’s hard. I’m sure drivers with four-wheel drives are having some trouble,” said Aaron Clunk, of Salem.

The type of snow that fell was pretty thick — good enough to make a snowball, but not great to plow.

Jim Ziser from Leetonia said it took him a couple of hours to clear his driveway and sidewalk with his snow plow, where about 6 inches of snow fell.

“Yeah, the snow’s thick, but it’s really wet, and that’s why I’m having trouble with it because of the wetness,” he said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said it had 17 trucks out on routes in Columbiana County Saturday.