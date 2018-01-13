Sewage overflows into Yellow Creek behind Poland Library

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In Poland, sewage was pouring out of a manhole early Saturday afternoon behind the Village Pantry.

The outburst began around 1 p.m. at the pantry, which is right next to the Poland Library on Main Street. It then poured into Yellow Creek.

The smell was so strong that businesses debated staying open throughout the day.

The Mahoning County Sanitary Department is still trying to figure out what caused the outburst.

At last check, around 9 p.m. Saturday night, the sewage had stopped flowing.