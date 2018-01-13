Sharon boys use fast start to roar past Farrell

The Tigers used a 20-3 run in the first quarter to set the pace

SHARON, PA (WKBN) – Sharon grabbed their 8th-straight win Saturday afternoon as the Tigers raced past Farrell 70-45.

The Tigers went on a 20-3 run in the first quarter and never looked back.

Ethan Porterfield led the way with 20 points while James McKinney and Tristan Ballard each added 11.

For Farrell, Eric Hopson had a team-high 15 points while Kyi Wright added 9 points in his first action of the basketball season, returning from an injury suffered during the football season.

Sharon improves to 11-2 overall while Farrell falls to 1-10.

