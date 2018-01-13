Sophie Simon Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish (formerly Sacred Heart), with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating, for Sophie Simon, 93, who passed away early Saturday morning, January 13.

Sophie was born June 29, 1924, in Campbell, the daughter of Eli and Catherine Vukovich Mistovich.

She attended Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Sophie was a homemaker and was employed for a short time as a crane follower during WWII at the Campbell works steel facility.

Sophie was a parishioner of St. Angela Merici Parish.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed participating in various bowling leagues and was also a member of the Travelers League. She was a great cook and baker.

Sophie will always be remembered by her family as a great wife, mother and grandmother. Her family meant everything to her.

Her husband, Michael J. Simon, whom she married November 9, 1968, passed away February 3, 1984.

Sophie will be deeply missed by her children, Monica (Ray) Hetrick of League City, Texas, John (Kathy) Urchak of Youngstown, Linda (John) Cifalde of Poland and Michele “Mic” Simon of Youngstown; her daughter-in-law, Donna Urchak of Struthers; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Michael, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Urchak; sisters, Diana Lencyk and Mildred Labyda and her brothers, Mike, Pete, Greg, Paul, Steve and Nick Mistovich.

The family would like to thank the staff of Greenbriar Healthcare for the compassionate care and love given to their mom during her stay.

The Simon family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, January 17 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

