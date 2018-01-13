Stanley Bonish Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning, January 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church with Msgr. Peter Polando officiating for Stanley Bonish, 94 who passed away Saturday evening, January 13, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Stanley was born February 14, 1923 in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, the son of Gabriel and Anna Millich Bonish.

He was a member of the church and worked at Cold Metal Products and later at Jones and Laughlin as a machinist.

Stanley loved to travel and went around the world twice.

His wife, the former Mary Vizvary, whom he married on October 29, 1946, passed away on August 22, 2011.

He leaves to cherish is memory his children, Elisabeth (Richard) Cepin of Campbell, Robert (MaryAnn) Bonish of Poland, William (Kate) Bonish of Florida and Brian Bonish of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Nicci) Cepin, Stacie and Ryan Cepin, Rebecca (James) Testa, Beth Bonish, Kate (Daniel) Hub and Brian, Matthew and Mackenzie Bonish and great-grandchildren, Bodiah, Kyan, Tobias and Lainey Cepin, Nora and Dominic Testa and Jonathan, Lydia and Gracie Hub.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; brothers, Michael, John, Joseph and Gabriel Bonish and sisters, Rose Tokich Basic, Sue Jerek Yurich, Mary Ragan, Ann Tama and Katie Bonish.

The Bonish family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Tuesday morning, January 16 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Campbell.