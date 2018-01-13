Timothy R. LeMaster Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Timothy R. LeMaster, age 55, of Jamestown passed away Saturday evening, January 13, 2018 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 10, 1962 a son of William and Ruth (Mattox) LeMaster.

Tim was previously employed as a tree trimmer for Nelson Tree Company.

He enjoyed yard work and going on walks. Tim had a great sense of humor, was a good friend to many and would always make people laugh.

He is survived by his mother of Jamestown and a daughter, Ashley Dickson of Chesapeake, Ohio. He is also survived by four sisters, Scarlet Westmoreland of Espyville, Wanda LeMaster of Cleveland, Ohio, Renee Springer and her companion, James of Jamestown and Christine Klingensmith and her husband, Paul of Jamestown; two grandsons, Landon and Tristen and a special thanks to his niece, Heather Isenburgh and her husband, Patrick who helped take care of him.

He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Linda Estep.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. John Hodge, officiating Pastor of Jamestown United Methodist Church.

Burial will be private in Park Lawn Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.