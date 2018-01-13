Trumbull County: 460 miles of road to clear for plow drivers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the rain switched over to sleet then snow — crews were out treating the roads accordingly.

John Moran started his plow route for the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office at 3 a.m.

“My route would be Brookfield — Market Street to the PS line on top of the Sharon hill,” said Moran.

The Engineer’s Office maintains about 460 miles of road — which is split between 24 different routes.

This storm has provided its own set of challenges.

“Thick layer of ice underneath the snow you’re not gonna see it we’re doing the best we can. Material is only going to do so much,” he said.

His advice to drivers — be courteous to the plow– since their ultimate goal is to make it safer for you to travel.

“I don’t want anyone wrecking on my road — I just don’t want that on my conscience. I mean — it’s gonna happen. Not everybody’s gonna drive the same but if I can prevent it from happening I’m going to.