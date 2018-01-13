WKBN breaks down the Valley’s snowfall totals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of the Valley saw four to eight inches of snow overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

WKBN broke down the snowfall totals, measuring 5 inches here at the station.

Elsewhere, the National Weather Service reported varying snowfall totals:

Newton Falls – 4.2 inches

Canfield – 5.5 inches

Mosquito Creek Lake – 5.5 inches

Boardman – 5 inches

Salem – 6 inches

Ellwood City 6.5 inches

New Castle 6 inches

Wellsville – 6.0 inches

East Liverpool – 4.8 inches

West Middlesex – 6.5 inches

New Lebanon – 8 inches

Hanoverton – 4.5 inches

The last of the winter storm moved out of the Valley Friday morning. An isolated snow shower will be possible into the afternoon, but little to no additional accumulation is expected.

