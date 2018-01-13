WKBN breaks down the Valley’s snowfall totals

New Lebanon received among the highest snowfall total, according to the National Weather Service

By and Published:
Photo by Rebecca Lenzi
Sharpsville, Pa. -- Sent in by Rebecca via Report-It.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of the Valley saw four to eight inches of snow overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

WKBN broke down the snowfall totals, measuring 5 inches here at the station.

Elsewhere, the National Weather Service reported varying snowfall totals:

  • Newton Falls – 4.2 inches
  • Canfield – 5.5 inches
  • Mosquito Creek Lake – 5.5 inches
  • Boardman – 5 inches
  • Salem – 6 inches
  • Ellwood City 6.5 inches
  • New Castle 6 inches
  • Wellsville – 6.0 inches
  • East Liverpool – 4.8 inches
  • West Middlesex – 6.5 inches
  • New Lebanon – 8 inches
  • Hanoverton – 4.5 inches

The last of the winter storm moved out of the Valley Friday morning. An isolated snow shower will be possible into the afternoon, but little to no additional accumulation is expected.

How much snow did your community get? Send in your photos and measurements to WKBN via Report It.

