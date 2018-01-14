Alamgene (Kreitzburg) Brown Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – On Sunday, January 14, 2018 the Lord received with open arms a disciple of His word and example of His teaching Almagene Kreitzburg Brown passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at The Haven in Beloit, Ohio.

Almagene was the daughter of Margaret and Eugene Kreitzburg of Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1958 and received an associate degree from the YSU School of Business.

She married the love of her life, Robert T. Brown, in 1962. During their 55 years together they were blessed with three wonderful children and five grandchildren; son, Michael (Kathy) Brown; daughter, Mary (Dale) Childress and daughter, Beth Herron. She will be missed by her five grandchildren, Jake Brown, Carley Childress, Tessa Childress, Paige Herron and Isaak Herron; as well as her large extended family and friends.

Almagene enjoyed gardening and canning. She lived the organic lifestyle long before it was popular (with unwilling participation by her children!). She loved spending time on Berlin Lake, racing with the fastest pontoon boat at the time.

She was the secretary at North Benton United Presbyterian Church for over 40 years and enjoyed being active in many church activities. She attended Damascus Friends Church.

Her struggle with Alzheimer’s began ten years ago. After several years of care at home, she went to The Haven in Beloit, Ohio where she received loving care from Sheila Pendleton and her caring staff. Assisting her end-of-life care was Jan Fugate from Alliance Hospice.

A private service will be officiated by Pastor Rick Brendlinger and her remains will be buried at Hartzell Cemetery in North Benton.

Donations may be made to The Haven, 19690 Middletown Road, Beloit, OH 44609 or to North Benton United Presbyterian Church, 19070 North Benton West Road, North Benton, OH 44449.

The family wishes to thank all who assisted with and prayed for Almagene and the family during her long struggle and finally peaceful passing.

