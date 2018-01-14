Big week for AAC features a number of key matchups

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week is a big seven-day stretch for high school hoops in the All-American Conference. This week’s crossover games include Boardman at Struthers on Tuesday as well as Fitch visiting Poland and Hubbard playing at Girard. East will also play Lakeview in Cortland.

This week also features a couple key out of conference matchups: Canfield welcomes New Philadelphia on Tuesday as Mooney visits LaBrae. Also, Champion plays at JFK on Tuesday while Newton Falls hosts the GMen of Garfield. On Wednesday, Harding plays host to District 10 powerhouse Kennedy Catholic. LaBrae will play at South Range on Friday. Saturday will see Western Reserve paying a visit to Struthers.

All-American Conference – Red Tier

Standings

Canfield – 4-0 (7-3)

Harding – 3-1 (4-4)

Howland – 3-2 (6-4)

East – 2-2 (4-4)

Fitch – 2-3 (5-5)

Boardman – 1-3 (3-7)

Lakeside – 0-4 (2-8)

Key League Games

January 19

Boardman at Harding

Canfield at Howland

Fitch at East

All-American Conference – White Tier

Standings

Poland – 5-0 (10-0)

Lakeview – 4-2 (8-3)

Edgewood – 3-2 (8-2)

Hubbard – 3-2 (4-5)

Struthers – 3-3 (5-6)

Niles – 1-5 (2-9)

Jefferson – 0-5 (3-8)

Key League Games

January 19

Struthers at Hubbard

Edgewood at Jefferson

Lakeview at Niles

January 20

Hubbard at Jefferson

All-American Conference – Blue Tier

Standings

LaBrae – 4-0 (8-0)

Newton Falls – 5-0 (6-4)

Champion – 3-2 (5-5)

Campbell Memorial – 2-2 (5-5)

Girard – 2-3 (5-6)

Liberty – 1-4 (2-7)

Brookfield – 0-6 (0-10)

Key League Games

January 17

Girard at Champion

January 19

Newton Falls at Champion

Memorial at Girard

Brookfield at Liberty