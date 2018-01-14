Big week for AAC features a number of key matchups

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week is a big seven-day stretch for high school hoops in the All-American Conference. This week’s crossover games include Boardman at Struthers on Tuesday as well as Fitch visiting Poland and Hubbard playing at Girard. East will also play Lakeview in Cortland.
This week also features a couple key out of conference matchups: Canfield welcomes New Philadelphia on Tuesday as Mooney visits LaBrae. Also, Champion plays at JFK on Tuesday while Newton Falls hosts the GMen of Garfield. On Wednesday, Harding plays host to District 10 powerhouse Kennedy Catholic. LaBrae will play at South Range on Friday. Saturday will see Western Reserve paying a visit to Struthers.
All-American Conference – Red Tier
Standings
Canfield – 4-0 (7-3)
Harding – 3-1 (4-4)
Howland – 3-2 (6-4)
East – 2-2 (4-4)
Fitch – 2-3 (5-5)
Boardman – 1-3 (3-7)
Lakeside – 0-4 (2-8)
Key League Games
January 19
Boardman at Harding
Canfield at Howland
Fitch at East
All-American Conference – White Tier
Standings
Poland – 5-0 (10-0)
Lakeview – 4-2 (8-3)
Edgewood – 3-2 (8-2)
Hubbard – 3-2 (4-5)
Struthers – 3-3 (5-6)
Niles – 1-5 (2-9)
Jefferson – 0-5 (3-8)
Key League Games
January 19
Struthers at Hubbard
Edgewood at Jefferson
Lakeview at Niles
January 20
Hubbard at Jefferson
All-American Conference – Blue Tier
Standings
LaBrae – 4-0 (8-0)
Newton Falls – 5-0 (6-4)
Champion – 3-2 (5-5)
Campbell Memorial – 2-2 (5-5)
Girard – 2-3 (5-6)
Liberty – 1-4 (2-7)
Brookfield – 0-6 (0-10)
Key League Games
January 17
Girard at Champion
January 19
Newton Falls at Champion
Memorial at Girard
Brookfield at Liberty