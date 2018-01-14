Girard crime activity: Police receive multiple complaints about group of kids

Sunday, Dec. 31

4:00 p.m. – 900 block of Patricia Dr., reported theft of two TVs from an apartment. Police said the bedroom was also ransacked. It appeared that entry was made from a second-story window and the burglar may have left prints behind.

8:28 p.m. – 400 block of Ward Ave., reported damage to a front window by someone throwing an object. A woman who lived in the home told police she has had repeated issues with kids in the area.

Monday, Jan. 1

1:04 p.m. – 100 block of Cherry St., a woman reported that someone is constantly damaging the caution tape that she uses to block her driveway. She believed neighborhood kids were responsible.

7:35 p.m. – 500 block of Lawrence Ave., police were called to a home for a disturbance involving a group of kids. They accused a boy in the home of stealing a phone. Police said a theft report hadn’t been filed and the group was ordered to leave the area.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

5:21 p.m. – 100 block of Cherokee Dr., a caller who wanted to remain anonymous reported a suspicious vehicle in front of a home. Police questioned the driver of the vehicle and found that he was driving with a suspended license, according to a police report. He told police he was picking a friend up in the area. When speaking with the owner of the home, he denied anyone in the home had called the police, but said he wanted additional checks in the area. He was afraid the driver may have been casing his home because pictures of his home and contents are listed on a real estate website.

9:06 p.m. – 100 block of S. Ward Ave., a woman told police she began receiving calls from an unknown caller. She then received two text messages saying, “Don’t leave your house tonight u might end up dead [sic],” and “It would be a shame if your pretty a** ended up in a ditch in the street.” She said the messages were from an ex-boyfriend.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Trevor Morgan, 21, arrested in Weathersfield Township on a warrant for felony possession of dangerous drugs in Girard.

Friday, Jan. 5

12:04 p.m. – 100 block of Mohawk Dr., a woman reported unwanted text messages from a man. She said she also noticed that someone has been following her and taking pictures, sending them to her mother. She didn’t know if it was the suspect or someone else doing it for him.

Saturday, Jan. 6

7:33 p.m. – 500 block of Forsythe Ave., police were called to a home for a fight between a large group of kids. Police said one of the kids was on another’s property, trying to start a fight. He was taken into custody and released to his mother with charges pending.

Sunday, Jan. 7

10:20 a.m. – 900 block of Patricia Dr., a woman told police someone stole $26 and pain medication from her car. Police said the window on the driver’s side of the vehicle was slightly open and the passenger’s door was unlocked when they arrived.

Monday, Jan. 8

3:58 p.m. – 200 block of E. Howard Ave., a woman reported that the large picture window in her dining room was damaged by being shot by a pellet gun. The kitchen window was also broken by an unknown object.

4:15 p.m. – 100 block of N. Market St., the mother of a Girard High School student reported that another student was sending her son threatening text messages. Police said as a result of an ongoing feud between the two boys, they were called to his house less than two days prior to remove the suspect, who had been trying to start a fight.

