John Boehm, Jr. Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (Formerly Youngstown) – Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 19, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, Youngstown, Ohio for Dr. John Boehm, Jr., who died on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the age of 76.

John was born December 28, 1941 in Oberneudorf, Transylvania, Romania, the son of John and Maria Boehm.

John remained a dedicated member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Youngstown, Ohio since 1954.

During WWII, John and his family were displaced to Germany and later moved to Campbellsport, Wisconsin, where he attended a one-room school house until moving to Youngstown in 1954.

John attended Woodrow Wilson High School (class of 1959) and earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in History at Youngstown State University (1963). He continued his studies at Kent State University (MA 1964) and at Vanderbilt University (Ph.D. 1971). John was particularly thankful to have had the opportunity to study abroad for a Certificate for German Studies (1962) at the Goethe Institute, Heidelberg Germany.

He was never afraid of hard work and always seemed to find a way to use his many talents. He was comfortable working the night shift at the Compco Metal Products or for US Gypsum Products and could be found tending bar, his garden, or making wine along side his father, while his mother taught him the art of hospitality but his greatest gift was teaching all things German and Dr. Boehm served on the faculty at Vanderbilt, the University of Tennessee, Slippery Rock State University, and Youngstown State University. John earned tenure and became a full professor and also served as University Marshal at Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida.

While teaching there, he secured funding for the first language lab for the Department of Foreign Languages and served as department coordinator. He planned and implemented yearly Oktoberfest celebrations that engaged the students and the community while raising funds for the University. John also gave of his time to serve the communities in which he lived. He was the first lay person elected to the Board of Trustees from the Florida Synod to the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, South Carolina, served on his church council in various capacities and taught Sunday school and Catechism classes at both St. Mark’s and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Churches in Jacksonville, Florida. John also chaired the committee that brought the first woman pastor to the Florida Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. He was a former chairperson for the United Way campaign assessment team and a current member of the Alliance Elks 467. He is listed in Who‘s Who in American College Professors.

His dedication to his Transylvanian heritage was unparalleled. He became second vice president for Branch 30 of the Youngstown Saxon Club while still attending college, served as president of the Landsmannschaft in the USA and was elected president of the Youngstown Saxon Club from 1998-2000. In 2008 John was the Man of the Year for the Youngstown Saxon Club. He was elected to the Board of Trustees for the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons in 2000 and was most recently serving as its third Vice President for Cultural Activities. John was a gifted speaker and often called upon to speak about his Saxon heritage.

John was preceded in death by his parents and will be sadly missed by his family, many dear friends and former students.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia, of 41 years and brother-in-law, Travis Franklin of the home; children, Heidi (Dr. John) Davis, Hans (Bonnie) Boehm and Emilia Boehm; sisters, Maria (Michael) Thellmann of Willowick and Rosina (Bryan) Bowser of Canfield; grandchildren, Grant and Kelsey Davis of Virginia; mother-in law, Viola (Paul Franklin) Pierce, of St. John’s, Florida; cousin Katharina (Uli) Reese and nephew, Jan, of Frankfurt, Germany; nephews John Michael Thellmann of Cleveland, Ohio, Bryan (Linette Heatherly) Bowser, Jr. of Rockford, Illinois and Aaron (Heather) Bowser of Canfield; niece Rosemarie (Dr. Brian Lott) of Pickerington, Ohio. John also provided mentorship and guidance to members of the Vauth-Sagel family, Brakel-Erkeln, Germany, who remain dear friends and are loved like family.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 18 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, Ohio and one hour prior to the service on Friday, January 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons Scholarship Fund, 5393 Pearl Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44129; the Youngstown Saxon Club Memorial Fund, 710 South Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44509; Martin Luther Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 420 Clearmount Drive, Youngstown Ohio 44511, or Grace Hospice, 3515 Massillon Road, Uniontown, OH 45685.

