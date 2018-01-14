Judith Annie Welch Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Judith Annie Welch, age 45 of Salem, died at 8:10 a.m. Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 5, 1972 in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of the late Wesley and Alice Ann (McCrae) Hoover.

Judith was last employed at Church Budget, was previously employed as a housekeeper for Holiday Inn Express and worked at Fresh Mark.

She was Catholic by faith and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Survivors include a daughter, Angelina Welch of Salem; a sister, Cathy Merryman of Salem; two brothers, Wesley Arden Hoover of Fort Collins, Colorado and James Hoover of Sacramento, California; two nephews and many nieces.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.