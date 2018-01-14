Kelly K. Matthews Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio – Kelly K. Matthews, 66, of Leetonia, passed away 10:32 p.m. Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center where she had been a patient.

Kelly was born June 14, 1951 in Negley, a daughter of the late Harold J. and Shirley (Gorby) Green had lived in Leetonia, coming from Negley.

She had been a nurse’s aide for various local nursing homes.

She enjoyed watching game shows.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Matthews in 1992.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Williams; three sons, Michael (Heather) Matthews, David Matthews and Matthew Matthews, all of Leetonia; four daughters, Tammy (Earl) Sheets of Negley, Merideth (Robert) Baxter of Lisbon, Mindy Tinker of New Waterford and Keshia Matthews of Negley; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and her brother, Randall Green of Negley.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 18 at the Negley United Methodist Church with Cindy Figley officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.

