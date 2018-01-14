Manoka Ruth Helen Putnam Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Manoka Ruth Helen Putnam, 87, passed away at Continuing Care at the Ridge on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

Manoka was born on August 25, 1930 in Gassaway, West Virginia to Lewis and Lydia (Boggs) King.

On June 17, 1953, Manoka was united in marriage to Bernard Putnam who preceded her in death on May 13, 2014.

A busy homemaker, Manoka could be found working in her flower gardens and feeding the wildlife from her swing under the apple tree in her yard. She loved country music and dancing. She was a huge Blake Shelton fan. Most importantly, her family was her greatest joy and with her friendly disposition she didn’t know a stranger.

Visitation for Manoka will be Wednesday, January 17, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m.

Manoka is survived by her children, Bertha Kay (William) Ansel, James L. (Vickie) Putnam, Deloris L. Greene, Harry M. (Debi Williams) Putnam and Lydia Catherine (Jeffrey) Corson; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren as well as her beloved Pomeranian, Susie.

