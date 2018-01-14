Mercer fills vacant seat for Court of Common Pleas

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former District Attorney Robert G. Kochems was selected as a nominee to fill a vacant seat on the Court of Common Pleas of Mercer County on Saturday.

Chairman Ryan Mergl said he is confident in Kochems’ ability.

“I am certain Mr. Kochems will serve as honorably from the bench as he did for so many years in the Office of the District Attorney.”

Kochems served as the elected District Attorney of Mercer County from 2008-2015, and as an assistant prosecutor for twenty years before winning the election.

Kochems was in private practice from 1976-2007.

Kochems is admitted to practice law before The Supreme Courts of the United States and Pennsylvania and all state and federal courts serving Western Pennsylvania.

Kochems is a 1976 graduate of the St. Louis University School of Law.

He is a former professor at Grove City College and at Penn State University.