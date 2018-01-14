More snow on the way

Sunday will feature sunshine and cold temperatures. Quiet weather will stick around through the Monday morning commute.

Snow returns to the Valley after lunchtime on Monday. A fresh coating of snow could make for slick conditions during the Monday evening commute. Watch the video above to find out how much more snow to expect.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return in the 7-DAY FORECAST

