Moving forward: Owners of Girard golf dome still shocked over freak accident

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drove by the Creekside Golf Dome on Sunday, you would have seen a huddled mass with a tarp over it, covered in snow.

On Saturday, the indoor golf dome collapsed around 2:30 p.m. from a build-up of snow from Friday’s overnight winter storm.

The owners are trying to figure out how to move past what they call a freak accident.

When the Creekside Golf Dome’s owners saw the initial dent on top of the dome on Saturday, they said they anticipated the worst.

“We’ve been here for 20 years — never had anything like that happen,” said owner Tony Latell.

Before it fell, they decided to keep customers out of the dome — a decision they are grateful for.

“I thank God all the time for making sure that my family wasn’t in there, none of our customers were in there. We made the decision right at the beginning not to allow anybody in,” Latell said.

The building attached to the dome wasn’t damaged in the accident. But, Latell says the collapse still financially stings because the dome was their main moneymaker.

“Being that people come in and golf and what-have-you and use that driving range on a daily basis, it’s the main time of the year and it will hurt,” he said.

The owners are talking to their insurance company this week to figure out what the next steps will be.

“The rain, the freezing temperature immediately, the snow right behind it — everything just worked against that dome staying up,” Latell said.