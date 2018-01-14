Niles teen with frostbite seeing neurologist for possible nerve damage

Abigail Moore saw a doctor this past week who said she might have numbness in her fingers that could last up to one year

A 16-year-old from Niles was diagnosed with Stage 1 frostbite after playing in the snow without gloves.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles teen with frostbite on her fingertips will soon have to see a neurologist for potential nerve damage.

Last week, 16-year-old Abigail Moore got frostbite after playing in the snow without gloves. A few days later, she was diagnosed with Stage 1 frostbite on all 10 of her fingertips.

She had her hands wrapped in gauze for one week straight to try and contain the swelling, numbness and pain.

Moore saw a doctor this past week who said she might have nerve damage in her fingers and numbness that could last up to one year.

“I’m sensitive to the snow, the coldness … it hurts my fingers and makes them burn if I go out there so I just keep my gloves on,” she said.

Moore hopes her experience serves as a lesson to others about the dangers of cold weather.

Moore since has regained feeling in her thumbs.

