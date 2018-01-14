Norman E. Lilley Obituary

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania – Norman E. Lilley, 84, of Jervis Road, Grove City, died Sunday, January 14, 2018 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born May 28, 1933 in Booth, West Virginia a son of the late Norman and Pearl (Dillow) Lilley.

He was married to the late Edna (Henry) Lilley.

Mr. Lilley was a self-employed contractor for 50 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, tinkering with cars, making crafts and playing poker.

He is survived by seven children, Gloria Lilley of Pasadena, Maryland, Norman Lilley of Whiting, New Jersey, Lana Crowder of Grove City, Pennsylvania, Kenneth Lilley of Grove City, Pennsylvania, Janet Krasicki of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Richard Lilley of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Kimberly Rand of North Port, Florida; one sister, Isabell Huey of Connellsville, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Lilley; his brother, Paul Lilley; his brother, James Lilley; his sister, Luthora Miller and his sister, Ruth Rodgers.

There are no services scheduled. Arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

