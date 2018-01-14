Paul Edward Wolf Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Paul Edward Wolf, 76, formerly of Lisbon, passed away Sunday morning, January 14, 2018 at Essex I of Salem following a lengthy illness.

Born November 10, 1941 in East Liverpool, he was a son of the late Paul and Edna (Cain) Wolf.

Mr. Wolf retired from the United States Army with more than 20 years of service during which he was awarded a Bronze Star, Army Commendation medal and Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. He then worked at General Motors Lordstown for more than 20 years.

Survivors include his sons, Paul (Cynthia) Wolf of North Canton and Matthew (Kim) Wolf of East Canton; sisters, Pam (Tom) Gallo and Victoria MacAleese and his brothers, Clark and John Wolf. There are six grandchildren, Sabrina and Mackenzie Wolf, Branson and Adrienne Wolf and Collin Ackerman and Dana (Mike) McConnell as well as two great-grandchildren, Aubry Bunnell and Blayke McConnell.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgeannne (Sexton) Wolf in 2015 and a sister, Vivian Louise Wolf.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16 at the Weber Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Mary Jo Bruinooge officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.