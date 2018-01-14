Paul Hansen Basse, Jr. Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Paul Hansen Basse, Jr., of Brookfield, Ohio, entered into the Celestial Lodge above at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, January 14, 2018, while a patient of Heroes Harbor Hospice, Cleveland, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 74.

Paul was born April 14, 1943, in Newport News, Virginia, a son to Paul Hansen and Willie Mae (Allbrooks) Basse, Sr.

Self was forgotten the day that Paul left his home to defend our country’s freedom when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Ranger as a machinist mate during the Vietnam War.

Following an honorable discharge, he married a gal by the name of Dana L. Songer. Together they started a family and born to this union were two daughters, Tahnee and Tiffanee.

He was the owner and operator of P&K Trucking, as well as working for various other trucking companies. After leaving the trucking industry, he was a patrol officer for both the Brookfield Police Department and later with the Hubbard Township Police Department, from which he retired. He then moved on to working for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station with the 910th Security Forces Squadron as a DOD patrol officer, from which he also retired.

He began his masonic journey when he joined Jerusalem Lodge #19 F&AM, Hartford, Ohio and later transferred to William-Farr Lodge #672, Girard, Ohio. Through the years, Paul enjoyed the fellowship with his lodge brothers and traveled several times to Canada for the annual installation ceremony. He was also a 32nd degree mason belonging to the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Youngstown.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR. In his younger years, he loved riding his Harley. After a few years, he traded it in for his Mercedes Benz convertible.

He was a member of the DAV, American Legion, FOP, and NRA. He was a loyal contributor to Wounded Warrior.

Survivors include his wife, Dana, whom he married July 27, 1968; his daughters, Tahnee Blauser (William) of Springfield, Virginia and Tiffanee Barnes (Jonathan) of Alexandria, Virginia; his grandchildren, Benjamin Blauser, Christopher Blauser, Anna and Abby Blauser (twins) and Giana Barnes; his sister, Nancy Poling (Bob) of Lillian, Alabama and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A time of gathering to honor Paul’s life will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located on the Historic Village Green at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. His celebration continues with a Masonic Service at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest with military honors in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Heroes Harbor Hospice, 10701 East Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio 44106.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 17 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.