Robert A “Bob” Dean Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Robert A. “Bob” Dean, age 76, of Canfield passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

Born March 11, 1941 in Elyria, he was the son of John and Doris (Jumont) Dean.

He graduated from Elyria High School in 1959 and then entered into the U.S. Army where he served in the 101st Airborne Division from Ft. Campbell, Kentucky.

Upon returning, he immediately went to work for General Motors where he worked his entire career as a supervisor, retiring in 1999.

Bob was a member of the Saxon Club, the American Legion and the Lord of Life Lutheran Church where he served on the church board.

He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. He loved to golf, fish, playing games and racing sail boats. He was an active participant in the Senior Olympics.

Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Carolyn J. (Allen); children, Laural Dean, Michele Dean, Tamara (Chuck) Heisler and Jason (Alysia) Dean; grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye, Stephanie and Matthew Hodgson, Jacob, Elizabeth, Alayna and Jaron Dean and a brother, Thomas (Dorothy) Dean. He was looking forward to the birth of twin great-granddaughters in May. He is also survived by his four-legged furry friends, Justice Potter and Liberty.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Patricia and brother-in-law, Steven Allen.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Friday, January 18 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. where services will be held on Saturday, January 20 at 10:30 a.m.

