Rolf A. Geese Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Rolf A. Geese, 82, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018, at 4:30 a.m. at his residence after an extended illness.

Rolf was born September 16, 1935, in Hanover, Germany to Alma A. (Peeck) Geese and Martin A. Geese.

Rolf was an apprentice in Germany and a graduate of DeVry Tech in Chicago in 1970, to work for IBM. He was a licensed mechanic for Volkswagen in Germany, Canada and the United States.

When he first came to the United States, he worked at the Volkswagen Dealership in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. He worked as a field engineer for IBM in Youngstown for 24 years, retiring in 1993.

Rolf enjoyed remote control models, was a member of Skylarks and enjoyed working Sudoku puzzles. He was a “Mr. Fix-it” when it came to just about anything and fixed many computers for friends. He liked reading, metal working and woodworking. He built many things and remodeled his entire house.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Schmitt) Geese whom he married December 19, 1959; his children, Diana Geese of Farrell, Laura (Harold) Graves of Texas and Ralph Geese of Farrell and granddaughters, Jordan and Brooklyn Graves of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services and Rolf will be cremated.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory.

