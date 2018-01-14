Shirley Elaine Shafer Gates Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Shirley Elaine Shafer Gates, 86, went to be with her Lord on Sunday morning, January 14, 2018.

Shirley was born November 6, 1931, in Salem, to the late Lemoin and Ruth Hulton Shafer.

Shirley was a graduate of East Palestine High School and was a homemaker who loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed picnics in the park, musical concerts, garage sales, bingo and laughter. Shirley will be remembered for her care, compassion and sacrificial love.

She was a member of the Lioness Club.

Shirley is survived by her five children, Gary (Donna) Gates of Struthers, Robert (Imee) Gates of Temecula, California, Jeff (Char) Gates of Xenia and Nancy and Brenda Gates, both of Youngstown; ten grandchildren, Bridget Bowes, Helene Martinez, Trevor Gates, Colleen Rodgers, Caleb Gates, Amelia Hearing, Anna Fideler, Micah Gates, Greg Gates and Joshua Naef; 12 great-grandchildren, Bailey and Blake Bowes, Dexter Rodgers, Sophia, Isaac and Owen Gates, Braelyn and Sawyer Hearing, Ava Fideler, Christopher and Gavin Sanders and Roderick Gates and brothers, Robert (Thelma) Shafer of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and Larry (Jackie) Shafer of East Liverpool.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Gates; brothers, Richard and William Shafer; a sister, Louise Crowl and a great-granddaughter, Aletheia Gates.

Family and friends may call from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 16, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at a later date at New Springfield Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

