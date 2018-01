ST. CLAIRE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – St. Claire Township Police Department said after during an investigation of a vehicle they found heroin, cocaine and almost $3,000.

Police said they stopped the vehicle for a traffic stop after receiving a report of suspicious activity in the parking lot of a nearby apartment.

The department said two males were taken into custody on active warrants.

Police said the suspected narcotics will be sent for testing.

Charges for the suspects are pending.