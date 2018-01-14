Topping off the snow with yet another few inches

By Published: Updated:

Sunday overnight into Monday will remain quiet. Expect cold, single-digit temperatures and wind chills below zero.

Another wintry system arrives Monday. It will affect the already messy roads, adding 1 to 2 inches of snow from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

After the snowfall, a few days of temperatures in the teens will be followed by a warm-up.

Watch the video above to find out just what kind of temperatures the warm-up will bring.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return in the 7-DAY FORECAST

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s