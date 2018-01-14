Topping off the snow with yet another few inches

Sunday overnight into Monday will remain quiet. Expect cold, single-digit temperatures and wind chills below zero.

Another wintry system arrives Monday. It will affect the already messy roads, adding 1 to 2 inches of snow from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

After the snowfall, a few days of temperatures in the teens will be followed by a warm-up.

Watch the video above to find out just what kind of temperatures the warm-up will bring.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return in the 7-DAY FORECAST

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.