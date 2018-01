BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday Trumbull 911 received a call for a Spectrum worker who had fallen off of a utility pole in the 300 block of State Route 305.

First News spoke with supervisors at Trumbull County Disptach¬†— who said the man arrived at the hospital around 10:30 a.m.

We do not have any word on his condition at this time — stick with First News for updates to this developing story.