Warren church holds special service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a church in Trumbull County spread Dr. King’s message a day early.

That message? To promote unity among the community’s young people and law enforcement.

Sunday night’s gathering at the Second Baptist Church on Main Avenue SW focused on bridging that gap.

“We’re just here celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — through song, dance and honoring some city officials, and just bringing the city together,” said Jeremy Walker, Kingdom Movement Gospel Group.

“I know what it feels like to feel the pressure that justice doesn’t always work in your favor,” said the church’s Pastor Todd. “I also understand the unfair temptation tone we often give to those who do have our best interest at heart.”

Dozens of officers and deputies walked hand in hand with young children in an attempt to show that long-lasting relationships can be formed between them.

“Divided we fall and united we stand, and if we’re going to be a strong community, we have to get on one page,” said Joseph Walker III, Kingdom Movement Gospel Group.

Among those in the crowd were the parents of fallen Girard Officer Justin Leo. The congregation presented his parents with a small gift.

Every officer and dozens of people in the pews shook their hands or gave them hugs as a show of support.

“That’s a loss that will always be a loss. No one can ever replace Officer Leo, but there is something about coming together that is healing,” Jeremy Walker said.