YNDC leads day of service for MLK Day

Saturday, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation worked to clean up the streets of Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation in partnership with Americorps CISTA and Americorps State will lead a work day in the Cottage Grove neighborhood of Youngstown.

The event will take begin on Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the 100 block of East Judson Avenue.

Volunteers will clean up trash and board up windows of 14 vacant homes in the area.

According to YNDC the homes have become sites for gang activity, drug use and other crime activity.

Food, beverages and supplies have been provided by ServeOhio, Mocha House and Marco’s Pizza.

