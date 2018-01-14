YSU’s Walk with a Doc begins later this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s Physical Therapy Department will be hosting the program, Walk with a Doc at the Southern Park Mall. The program will be the last Thursday of every month — beginning January 25.

One of the physical therapy professors at YSU, Cara Carramusa said the program was started by Dr. David Sabgir of Columbus. “He’s a cardiologist and he really aspired to change behaviors in his patients — and so he couldn’t get them to start to exercise — and so he started. On a Saturday, he got his sneakers and went out to the park and invited his patients and over 100 people showed up.”

The program is originally started by doctors — but for these students, the program is second nature.

“Youngstown State Physical Therapy is actually taking a little twist to it. It’s usually run by a physician but we’re doctors of physical therapy students and it really paralleled with our mission of wellness and staying active,” she said.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. on the last Thursday of every month. It will begin with a lesson by a local doctor, then a 30-minute walk, taking blood pressures and heart rates and end with snacks and refreshments.

Carramussa said the students hope the program will help people start a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s to get that ball in motion for people to take some ownership of their health.”

