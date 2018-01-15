Anthony J. Ramunno Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Anthony J. Ramunno, 66, died unexpectedly Monday, January 15, 2018 at Mercy Health Hospital on Belmont Ave.

“Tony” was born July 6, 1951 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Joseph A. and Mary A. Mancini Ramunno.

Tony was a 1969 Chaney High School graduate.

Shortly after high school he started his professional career at James Altier Lock & Key in downtown Youngstown. Later to become sole owner of Allied Locksmiths of Youngstown and moved the business to South Avenue.

Tony was an active member of various professional organizations including (ALOA) Associated Locksmiths of America where he served as past officer and board member, (POLA) Penn Ohio Locksmiths of America and (SAVTA) Safe and Vault Tech. Association where he was past officer, Youngstown Model Railroad Association serving as past officer and president for 18 years, Pacentrani Club past officer and current president, South Avenue Business Owners Association member and also a member of both the New Jersey and Philadelphia Locksmith Associations.

Tony was one of the first locksmiths in the United States to achieve Master Locksmith status. He helped to write tests and set standards for the locksmith profession followed nationally and internationally. Tony was often heard on local talk radio with Herb Sauce representing security and his profession.

He was an active member of St. Dominic Church, serving on Parish Council.

He was a 4th degree knight in the Bishop Fenwick Council of Knights of Columbus.

Tony loved to travel stateside and internationally, especially visiting Pacentrani, Italy which is the small mountain village where all four of his grandparents were from and to the Vatican where he also attended a Papal Audience. Cruising was also a passion. Tony married the love of his life, Gladys Marie Clay in 1982, becoming stepfather to Marie’s son, Kit Glass. Tony’s other great joy in life was being “Papa Tony” to his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Marie and stepson, Kit (Laine) of Austintown, he leaves behind five grandchildren, Jon, Seven, Jules, Liv and Mara; five brothers, Bob and John of Youngstown, Mark (Nancy) of Canfield, Joe (Pat) of Massillon and David (Carla) of Milford, Michigan; a sister, Marilyn (Raymond) LaShure of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews including his Godson, Jason of Florida and his one surviving aunt, Adaline (Mancini) “Aunt Babe” Sebbio.

Calling hours will be held Friday, January 19 in Schiavone Funeral Home in Youngstown from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20 in St. Dominic Church in Youngstown. A mass will follow officiated by Father Vincent DeLucia.

In lieu of flowers monetary donations may be made to St. Dominic Church in Tony’s name.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 18 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.