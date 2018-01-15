Chinese auto company to enter US market next year

Related Coverage Photos: 2018 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WKBN) – Are you willing to buy a car made in China? GAC Motors, one of China’s biggest and fastest-growing automakers, will start selling vehicles in the United States late next year.

The news was announced Monday in Detroit at the 2018 North American International Auto Show. This is the fourth year the GAC has come to the show, even though it has had nothing to sell in the U.S.

But that’s changing in the fourth quarter of 2019 when GAC will import a mid-size sport utility, called the GS8, into North America.

According to GAC, the flagship luxurious seven-seat GS8 SUV has been well-received by global customers and has broken sales records in the spacious large-sized SUV segment since it was released.

The company also showed a concept all-electric vehicle, the Enverge, and made the world premiere of its new GA4 sedan.

GAC has been steadily building a presence in the U.S. and creating a manufacturing infrastructure.

In 2017, GAC Motor established its North American R&D center in Silicon Valley and hosted job fairs in Silicon Valley, Detroit and Boston.

This month, GAC Motor has started another round of on-campus and social recruitment programs in America to attract emerging talent in diverse fields.

GAC Motor is also expanding its efforts to raise brand awareness and increase its influence. Later this year, GAC Motor will announce a new branding strategy to the world, as well as the new English brand name.

The company is also working to set up a distribution network and build dealership resources.

There are already Chinese-built vehicles selling well in the U.S. — the Buick Envision mid-size SUV and certain Volvo models. But these are sold by automakers with long histories and are well-known brands in North America.

Next year, we’ll see if U.S. car buyers are open to buying a vehicle from a Chinese company with no history in selling or servicing vehicles in North America.

